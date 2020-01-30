Ye Vagabond concert

Young Tradition Vermont and the Bread and Butter Farm present Ye Vagabond, brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn, Thursday, Jan. 30, Bread and Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road, Shelburne.
The two grew up playing music together around their hometown of Carlow in the southeast of Ireland. The Mac Gloinn’s have played sold-out headline shows in Ireland, France, Switzerland and the UK. In 2017, they launched their debut album to great acclaim. Their second album, “The Hare’s Lament,” was released in March 2019. Be among the first to see them in North America. The mission of Young Tradition Vermont is to ensure that young people have opportunities to be inspired by, learn, and perform traditional music and dance. Tickets available through Bread and Butter Farm, www.breadandbutterfarm.com, 985-9200.