Wintervale 2020

Flutist Anne Janson, from Shelburne, performs with pianist Annemieke Spoelstra McLane, harpist Rebecca Kauffman and violist Stefanie Taylor in two local concerts. The first performance is Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Mahaney Center for the Arts at Middlebury College, with the second concert Feb. 16 at UVM. Music selections include the Flute Sonata by Serge Prokofiev, best known for h…