Wintervale 2020

Wintervale is a family-friendly, outdoor winter festival that celebrates the Intervale’s recreational opportunities, Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Intervale Center, 282 Intervale Road, Burlington. Good food, hot drinks, outdoor recreation and winter fun. Snow or no snow winter festival. Free ski and snowshoe and fat bike rentals. Bonfire. Hot chocolate, maple, and sugar on snow tastings. Kid activities and nature walks. Started as a grassroots effort by three people in 2008, Wintervale features over three miles of cross-country ski trails that are stewarded by the Intervale Center. Wintervale is free of charge and open to the public. intervale.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police cracking down on vehicles passing buses
- Minimum wage boost to $12.55 passes House
- Episcopal rector in Stowe moonlights as ‘Zamboni Man’
- Café and sober living plan get backing in Johnson
- What now in Lamoille South school drama?
- Storm snarls roads, knocks out power
- Headley returned to Vermont
- Authorities await Headley’s return from Jamaica
- Dozens ask state for better solutions
- Waterbury Ambulance Service runs out of room, looks for new home
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletter delivers the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsrooms!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.