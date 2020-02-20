Wintervale 2020

 Courtesy photo

Wintervale is a family-friendly, outdoor winter festival that celebrates the Intervale’s recreational opportunities, Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Intervale Center, 282 Intervale Road, Burlington. Good food, hot drinks, outdoor recreation and winter fun. Snow or no snow winter festival. Free ski and snowshoe and fat bike rentals. Bonfire. Hot chocolate, maple, and sugar on snow tastings. Kid activities and nature walks. Started as a grassroots effort by three people in 2008, Wintervale features over three miles of cross-country ski trails that are stewarded by the Intervale Center. Wintervale is free of charge and open to the public. intervale.org.

