High school-aged filmmakers — sign up now to join the Winter Film Club!
What does winter mean to you? Is it a time to hibernate indoors, or take to the mountains? Is it the beginning of new things or a time to remember the past? Or … could it be a great setting for your next film project?
The Burlington Tech Center Digital Media Lab and the Media Factory invite high school-aged Vermont students to create your own films inspired by winter. This seven-week online program guides you through the filmmaking process with weekly sessions on storyboarding, camera technique, editing and more in a supportive community with your fellow filmmakers.
Whether this is your first film project or your fifteenth, the Film Club will be a great way to build skills, portfolios, and experiences this winter. Finished projects will air on our cable TV channels and online — and are the property of the filmmakers as well.
Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m., Jan. 20 - March 10.
Sign-ups are open now for this free club. Register by Jan. 10 to participate: mediafactory.org/filmclub.
