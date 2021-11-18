Music lovers of all ages can enjoy four free concerts in the new 100-seat auditorium at the South Burlington Public Library this winter season.
The winter concert series kicks off with master trumpeter Connor Young. Young, a born-and-bred South Burlingtonian, will start the series on a jazzy note with his quartet on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 p.m.
Following this first show will be Eclectica, a classical quartet, on Jan. 29; the Sky Blue Boys, a bluegrass and old-time duo, Feb. 19; and Hungrytown, a folk duo, on March 26.
All shows are on Saturdays at 12:30 pm. Refreshments will be served.
The concerts are sponsored by the Friends of the Library, a non-profit membership organization that support library programs and services.
For one member, Adam Bortz, past winter concerts have been “adventures in sight and sound that left me very happy that I had set aside the time to attend.”
Concert attendees may also be interested in the library’s monthly Open Mic, Music and Movement with Miss Emma, and the weekly Poetry Club. Check southburlingtonlibrary.org or email sbplprograms@southburlingtonvt.gov for more info on the concert series and other library happenings.
Masks are encouraged at all programs.
