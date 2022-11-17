The Williston Federated Church, at 44 North Williston Road, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The bazaar will feature crafts, a bake sale, soups to-go, plants, attic treasures and a silent auction. Local artist Nancy Stone will be selling her book “251 Vermont Vistas.”
Call 802-862-7400 or visit steeple.org for more information.
