The South Burlington Public Art Gallery’s new show, “Hometown Watercolorists,” features five Vermont artists.
All five are members of the Vermont Watercolor Society, three of whom are South Burlington residents: Martin Lalonde, Lynn Cummings and Lauren Wooden. Rounding out the quintet is Joey Bibeau of Essex and Alice Eckles of Middlebury.
The public is invited to the opening Thursday, Nov. 4, 5:30-7 p.m.
The gallery is open to the public whenever the public library, city hall or senior center are open, Monday to Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2p.m.
The show runs through Jan. 7.
The gallery is operated by the city’s public art selection committee.
