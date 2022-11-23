The Lake Champlain Waldorf School will host a Friday adult shopping experience on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be an outdoor festival with lots of activities for children and a family fair and market.
Visit shorturl.at/dyLM9 for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.