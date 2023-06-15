The VSO TD Bank Summer Festival Tour is back with a lineup of American favorites to get you dancing and celebrating the most anticipated time of year in Vermont with five stops across the state. Guest trumpeter and jazz legend Ray Vega joins the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and Argentinian/Italian conductor Michelle Di Russo in a concert of swing, jazz, spirituals, and marches.
Di Russo, known for her compelling interpretations, passionate musicality, and contemporary music, said, “We have been working hard curating an unforgettable experience for our audiences, including commissioning arrangements for the VSO and classic tunes from Jazz masters like Johnny Mandel and Duke Ellington that have influenced other composers like Bernstein and Gershwin.”
Vega is known as a prolific, state-wide performer and as host of Vermont Public’s Friday Night Jazz program.
“This July marks my 15th anniversary as a resident of the Green Mountain State and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate than to play with the VSO,” Vega said. “This is a fantastic ensemble and it’s sure to be a fun-filled series of concerts.”
Relax under balmy summer skies with feisty, soothing, and unforgettable music by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, George Gershwin, John Philip Sousa, Johnny Mandel and more. Bring your picnic baskets and summer spirit!
This summer’s concerts:
June 30: Saskadena Six, South Pomfret
July 1: Burke Mountain Ski Resort, East Burke
July 2: Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow, Stowe
July 3: Grafton Ponds, Grafton
July 4: Shelburne Museum, Shelburne
Fireworks will take place following the performances in Grafton, Stowe, and Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.