New resource Vermont Art Online brings families, students, educators and the public to Vermont’s museums and galleries from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
Visitors at VermontArtOnline.org, which launched in March, can explore virtual galleries at art, history and science institutions across the state, interact with spaces and exhibitions, click on objects for deeper exploration and link to museum websites for more information and educational resources.
The website was created by Sarah Briggs and Sarah Laursen of Middlebury College Museum of Art in partnership with the Vermont Curators Group responding to the closures of museums and galleries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to create a way for Vermonters to easily find quality online content while providing greater visibility and broader audiences to local institutions with closed doors.” Sarah Briggs, Middlebury College Museum of Art Sabarsky Graduate Fellow, said.
Her colleague, Curator of Asian Art Sarah Laursen, said, “As curators and educators with digital media experience, we thought our skills could be of service to our fellow curators. The fact that we have such a close-knit network in Vermont made it possible to carry out this collaboration in such a short time frame.”
As of press time, 18 institutions are participating, with more coming online each day.
In addition to virtual tours, the website will soon offer at-home activities from Vermont arts institutions for teachers, families and students to enjoy as a resource for online learning.