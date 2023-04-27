On Thursday, May 4, violinist Bella Hristova will host a public masterclass at the South Burlington City Hall auditorium and provide a workshop to teach three middle and high school violin students from Essex, South Burlington and Williston.
Students will receive instruction and guidance on their musical performance from an established professional and how to perform in front of an audience.
All three students and their families will then attend the Vermont Symphony Orchestra concert at the Flynn Theater for former orchestra conductor Jaime Laredo’s farewell concert on Saturday, May 6.
More information about Bella Hristova can be found at bit.ly/3owbnon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.