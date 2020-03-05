Veterans, military families and other community members concerned about veterans issues are invited to attend the Northern Vermont University Veterans Summit, Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St., Burlington. Keynote speakers Rick Yarosh and Tom Murphy will discuss the importance of individual meaning, significance and our deep need for human acceptance. Breakout sessions include discussions of Abenaki warrior traditions, trauma recovery, career opportunities and other topics, as well as opportunities to speak with Congressional delegates and members of the Vermont Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council. A special address by Brett Rusch, director of the White River Junction V.A. Medical Center, will round out the day. Information booths from more than 50 veteran service organizations will provide a one-stop-shop for veteran services, clubs and resources, and the VA’s Mobile Vet Center will be on campus for this event. The summit will include counseling resources, assistance for homeless veterans, and veteran-services organization vendors, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and a veterans’ employment network. Pre-registration for this summit is suggested. To register, visit www.NorthernVermont.edu/VeteransSummit. Free.
