Liam McKone, president of the Fenian Historical Society and author of “Vermont’s Irish Rebel,” presents a virtual talk on aspects of restoring independence to Ireland focused on Vermont and Quebec, including Ira Allen’s arms deal in 1796, Vermont’s safe haven for the Patriots Movement in 1837, and the Fenian Brotherhood’s attacks on Quebec in 1866 and 1870.
Born and raised on the Mexican border of Texas in 1937, McKone has embraced Vermont as his home in Cambridge since 1984.
A former intelligence analyst with the National Security Agency with a master’s degree in military history, he writes about certain aspects of the struggle for Irish independence and the American Civil War of 1861-1865.
To view the talk, go ethanallenhomestead.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.