Music director Lou Kosma and the Vermont Philharmonic, in partnership with the Green Mountain Youth Symphony, will present its annual family concert on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at the Barre Opera House.
The program will feature music by well-known composers when they were still very young and will include new music by two Vermont student composers.
When one hears Handel, Mozart, Mendelssohn or Sousa they don’t think teenager. But of course, they were teenagers before they became the famous composers everyone knows and loves.
Handel was 19 when he wrote his first opera, “Almira,” as was Sousa when he wrote his first march, “Review.” Mendelssohn was 15 when he published his first symphony, and Mozart published his eighth symphony when he was only 12.
The program will also put the spotlight on two teenaged Vermont composers in the music-comp program at Montpelier High School.
The Vermont Philharmonic will perform Callum Robechek’s “And in a Moment” and Chase Ehrlich’s “Spirit of the Sky.” Robechek’s “Morning Fog” was on the program at the 2020 family concert, and Ehrlich won the Masterclef Competition in November 2021.
In addition, the program will feature young performers of the Green Mountain Youth Symphony to perform music of Gustav Holst.
The youth symphony will join forces with the Vermont Philharmonic to conclude with the rousing finale from Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” complete with audience-engaged cannon fire.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and are available at the door or online at bit.ly/3y7Vo1c.
