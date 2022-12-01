The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra directed by Peter Macfarlane will perform its winter concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Barre Opera House.
Admission is by donation.
The orchestra will present traditional tunes including a mix of tunes from Ireland, Scotland, Appalachia and Quebec, as well as marches, waltzes and a heart-rending slow air.
The orchestra is a community orchestra of fiddlers, violists, cellists and other musicians. For more information visit vermontfiddleorchestra.org.
