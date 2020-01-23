The annual Vermont Farm Show celebrates the state’s agriculture, farms, products and organizations, and features a three-day trade show with exhibits of new equipment, farm supplies, food producers and agriculture education opportunities, Jan. 28-30, Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St., Essex Jct. Handspun fibers, jellies, silage, pies and other agricultural products will be judged and on display as part of the annual product competitions. There will also be animals on display including a Morgan horse, sheep and birds. The “Capital Cook-off,” an Iron Chef-type competition featuring the Vermont House of Representatives, Senate, and Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, is back again this year. Show hours are Tuesday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Consumer Night, Jan. 29, 4–7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit vtfarmshow.com.