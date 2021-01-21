Ray Vega of South Burlington, a three-time Grammy award winning jazz musician and a senior lecturer at the University of Vermont in jazz history and trumpet has received the 2020 Ellen McCulloch-Lovell Award in Arts Education from the Vermont Arts Council.
The award is presented to individuals who have made a sustained contribution to learning in and through the arts or had a positive impact on the quality of education in Vermont.
Vega “is a well-respected musician who is frequently invited to perform in concerts with visiting musicians and who is generous with his time in encouraging folks to love jazz. His educational reach is massive and not limited to typical schoolroom formats,” said one review panelist.
This year, the council celebrates the awardees through brief films, which provide a glimpse of the exceptional talent and creative vision that the artists bring to their work and to Vermont.
To view the films, visit bit.ly/2M9wGIY.
