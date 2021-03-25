A free, six-part series for youths, ages 8-18, will focus on resources and skills to grow and eat healthy food.
The biweekly program, offered through University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H, will take place via Zoom on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sessions are planned for April 6 and 20, May 4 and 18 and June 1 and 15.
Presenters include UVM Extension Master Gardeners, nutrition educators and 4-H staff.
Topics include tips for growing vegetables, pollinator-friendly and edible flowers, seed saving, edible and inedible wild plants, animals in the garden and nutrition, including recipes and information to make healthy dietary choices.
Take-home activities include paper towel planting, growing sprouts in a Mason jar, seed starting, direct-sowing of edible flowers and finding a sit spot to observe the natural world, among others.
Both new and experienced gardeners and cooks are encouraged to attend. Youths are welcome to participate as individuals or as a class, club or other group. Membership in 4-H is not required. To register, go to go.uvm.edu/4-h-gardening.
