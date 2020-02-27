The Vermont International Film Festival presents “Varda by Agnès,” the final film from the late, beloved Agnès Varda, Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Main Street Landing, 60 Lake St., Burlington. The documentary is a characteristically playful, profound and personal summation of the director’s own brilliant career. At once impish and wise, Varda acts as a spirit guide on a free-associative tour through her six-decade artistic journey, shedding new light on her films, photography and recent installation works while offering her one-of-a-kind reflections on everything from filmmaking to feminism to aging. The film will be preceded by the short film “elegies.” Artist/Legislator John R. Killacky collaborates with choreographer Eiko Otake to create intimate elegies to their dead mothers, austerely shot by cinematographer Brian Stevenson. The work was developed by long distance communication and produced with the support of Vermont PBS. General admission $8, Student $5, VTIFF members free. Vtiff.org.

