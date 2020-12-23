The affordable housing committee and the South Burlington Library are co-sponsoring a book discussion series on “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” by Richard Rothstein.
The book traces how federal government housing programs and policies, from the New Deal through the sixties, and on to today, have prevented or discouraged African Americans from owning their own homes. The result has been a significant wealth gap between the races.
The discussions will be led by Jessica Hyman, director of the Fair Housing Project at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, and will take place on Zoom on Tuesdays, Feb. 2 and 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Books are available to borrow at the library. Call 846-4140 or email sbplinfo@southburlingtonvt.gov to reserve a copy for pick-up and ask to be put on the Zoom list.
If you don’t have time to read the book, watch the brief documentary, “Segregated by Design,” narrated by the book’s author, available at segregatedbydesign.com, or listen to an NPR’s “Fresh Air” interview at npr.org/2017/05/03/526655831/a-forgotten-history-of-how-the-u-s-government-segregated-america.
