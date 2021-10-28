United Church of Colchester, 900 Main St., next to the Burnham Library, is holding its annual Christmas craft show, Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Come shop with your favorite crafters and discover some new ones. There will be a quilt raffle, themed baskets’ raffle and a bake sale.
Soups, chili and beans will be available for take-out only.
For more information contact Sherry Beane at ssbeane50@gmail.com or 802-879-7641.
