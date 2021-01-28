A South Burlington student musician played earlier this month in a concert featuring the “best of the best.”
The National Association for Music Education 2020 All-National Honor Ensemble virtual event took place on Jan. 7 and 8, the first of its kind.
Taryn Turner, a South Burlington High School senior, who is a member of the school’s choral chamber singers and wind ensemble group, participated.
Turner received the Vermont All-State choral scholarship for 2020 and is a member of her school’s drama club. She was among 33 student musicians who, virtually, performed the “Prisoners’ Chorus,” from Beethoven’s Fidelio for the Metropolitan Opera.
