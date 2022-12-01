The Shelburne Players is holding auditions for its March production of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” a swashbuckling comedy by Mary Lynn Dobson.
Auditions are Monday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Pierson Library Community Room in Shelburne. Email the director at sureidstjohn@gmail.com if you need to set up a virtual audition.
Callbacks will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with rehearsals starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Performances are set for March 17-25.
More information and audition materials can be found at shelburneplayers.com.
