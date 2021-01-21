Education & Enrichment for Everyone invites everyone to subscribe to a series of stimulating talks on a variety of subjects including current issues, Vermont history, U.S. history, foreign affairs, and more, followed by an active Q & A period.
The programs are held on Fridays, 2-3 p.m., in February and March.
The nonprofit group has offered life-long learning programs in Chittenden County since 1990, and anyone interested in access to the eight Zoom lectures must enroll in Education & Enrichment for Everyone.
The deadline is Jan. 22. Send a check for $35 payable to EEE, c/o Glen Roa, Membership Chair, 400 Wake Robin Drive #305, Shelburne VT 05482. Include your mailing address, phone numbers and email address.
For a list of topics and speakers, and the signup form, go to eeevermont.org or contact Carol at 343-5177.
