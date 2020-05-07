Lyric continues its mask making endeavors

Lyric continues its mask making endeavors, having collaboratively made 12,000 masks working with the City of Burlington and local businesses. From left, Volunteer Kerstin Anderson, Lyric Executive Director Erin Evarts and Ryan Addario, Lyric’s Outreach and Development Coordinator.

Last week we reported that, after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, this summer’s Lyric Theatre Company production of “Matilda” was to take the stage in July.

Things change quickly in a crisis.

“With the health and safety of our community in mind, the Flynn has decided to keep its doors closed through the summer. So, as we have done once before, we will postpone presenting our production of ‘Matilda’ until we can do so with the unbridled joy that it deserves. We can’t wait to share this story with you.”

So read the recent email missive from Lyric Theatre Company with the news that they are now cancelling their recently announced July show dates. This is the second delay of the Vermont theater company’s production of “Matilda The Musical,” which was originally scheduled to open the first week of April. It was the only production the company has cancelled in their 46 years of operation.

“We’ve been notifying the presenters of our three rental summer shows (Lyric and Higher Ground) that it’s not going to be possible for us to rehire staff and reopen the building just for the summer,” wrote Kevin Titterton, the Flynn’s director of marketing and communications, in an email. “It takes weeks of preparation in order to put on one show, and without certainty about presentations beyond these summer performances, the logistics and finances (not to mention likely public health restrictions) forces us to postpone these.”

Meanwhile, Lyric volunteers continue working with multiple partners in the production of face masks. To help in their efforts, stop by the Lyric Creative Space, 7 Green Tree Drive, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“I’m so sad that we had to postpone, but I’m hopeful and looking forward to getting back to doing what Lyric does best, which is telling stories on stage,” said Lyric’s Executive Director Erin Evarts.

