Lyric Theatre Company was about to make magic again on the big stage with its annual spring musical. The production of “Matilda The Musical” was set to open at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts on April 2.
But, as Broadway went dark in response to the widening coronavirus pandemic, so did Vermont’s largest community theatre company.
In March, Lyric announced postponement of the musical to a later unknown date. This was the first production the company has cancelled in their 46 years of operation.
Today, Lyric can also say that “Matilda” will be their first production that has been officially rescheduled.
The company announced the production of “Matilda” is planned to take the Flynn stage July 9-12.
“Our timeline has changed,” said Lyric Executive Director Erin Evarts, “But not our commitment to bringing incredible, collaboratively created, volunteer art to the community.”
Postposing a full-scale stage musical is no small feat. A cast and crew of more than 225 people, who had been only weeks away from opening night, had to abruptly stop preparing and rehearsing.
Sets, props and costumes at Lyric’s Creative Space on Green Tree Drive became suspended in time.
“They were marvelous,” said Evarts of the “Matilda” cast. “It wasn’t easy news to hear, but they took it in, understood the gravity of the situation. The team’s devotion to the work (the cast, the crew and our organization) is overwhelming. I’m in awe of them and they are truly leading by example.”
Merrill Cameron of South Burlington plays the role of Matilda’s teacher, Miss Honey. She along with fellow cast members are using online videos to work remotely on their songs and choreography.
“I love that cast, crew and team members have been using our Facebook group to continue to share our talents and our love, even during this time, especially when we can’t rehearse in person and all be together,” said Cameron
For any actor, postponement of a production in rehearsal provides challenges, but the musical “Matilda” ups that ante with a cast that includes 10 children, kids who may not be the same size when the curtain finally rises.
While “Matilda” is on hold, Lyric Theatre Company takes no rest. The group has committed itself to helping others. Working with the City of Burlington, along with the help of area businesses such as Rags and Riches, Gadue’s Drycleaning, Vermont Teddy Bear, Healthy Living Market, Spruce Mortgage and others, Lyric volunteers are making thousands of face masks, as previously reported in The Other Paper.
“It looks like we are closing in on 10,000 masks,” shared Evarts. “While that is amazing, it is only about half of what we are hoping to do and are still in need of volunteers to sew. The City of Burlington purchased 1,400 yards of bull denim for the masks, thousands of yards of elastic, and we have had over 125 volunteer stitchers working with Lyric alone.”
Meanwhile, Lyric’s “show will go on,” an adage especially true for this veteran group who premiered their first musical, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” in 1974. Nearly 100 productions later, Lyric is known to be a resilient group that rallies together and for others. A feat they display annually with seasons representing the work of nearly 400 volunteers and 20,000 hours of gratis time.
“I’m reminded that what we do at Lyric is a privilege, a luxury and something that brings us joy,” remarked Evarts. “In light of all that is going on in the world, we look forward to bringing back that joy but are conscious of the bigger picture and want our community to stay healthy and at home in the interim.”
Interested in helping Lyric make masks? Stop by their Creative Space, 7 Green Tree Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon.-Fri., and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Or call 658-1484.