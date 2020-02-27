As part of their First Wednesdays lecture series, the Vermont Humanities Council presents Middlebury College professor Matthew Evan Taylor and his talk, “The Poetics of Protest in Nina Simone’s ‘Mississippi Goddam!’” In 1964, Nina Simone performed the protest song at Carnegie Hall in front of mostly white audiences, Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m., Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St., Essex Jct. When the live recording was released, many radio stations destroyed the albums. Taylor will discuss how Simone’s protest is found not only in her words, but also in the musical structure. An award-winning composer and saxophonist whose music has been performed across the United States and Europe, Taylor is assistant professor of music at Middlebury College. Free and open to the public. vermonthumanities.org.
