“The Interpreter”
Courtesy photo

The 2018 film “The Interpreter” is the final selection of “Jewish Journeys: A Series of Films from Around the World,” sponsored by Main Street Landing Filmhouse, Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, Temple Sinai, UVM Hillel and Jewish Communities of Vermont, Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington.

Oscillating between comedy and tragedy, Martin Šulík’s movie focuses on two old men who take a road trip. Both are weighed down by their unresolved conflicts during the Holocaust. This award-winning film addresses a profound reality about our relationship to history. German and Slovakian with English subtitles. Hilary Neroni and Todd MacGowan provide facilitated discussion after the film. Open to the public. Suggested donation $5 to $10. Weather cancellation notices at Temple Sinai or Ohavi Zedek Synagogue Facebook pages.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.