The 2018 film “The Interpreter” is the final selection of “Jewish Journeys: A Series of Films from Around the World,” sponsored by Main Street Landing Filmhouse, Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, Temple Sinai, UVM Hillel and Jewish Communities of Vermont, Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington.
Oscillating between comedy and tragedy, Martin Šulík’s movie focuses on two old men who take a road trip. Both are weighed down by their unresolved conflicts during the Holocaust. This award-winning film addresses a profound reality about our relationship to history. German and Slovakian with English subtitles. Hilary Neroni and Todd MacGowan provide facilitated discussion after the film. Open to the public. Suggested donation $5 to $10. Weather cancellation notices at Temple Sinai or Ohavi Zedek Synagogue Facebook pages.