The Green Mountain Mahler Festival presents its 10th annual performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring vocal soloists Lillian Broderick, Linda Radtke, Wayne Hobbs and Erik Kroncke along with the Green Mountain Mahler Festival Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of conductor Daniel Bruce with chorusmaster Erik Kroncke. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 3 p.m., Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave., Colchester. Adults $25, Senior 62+ $20, Student/child under 18 $10. Proceeds benefit Age Well, parent organization of Meals-on-Wheels and other local community services. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vtmahler.org. Above, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival.