Stunt Nite returns

Rice Memorial High School presents Stunt Nite 2022, a 92-year-old tradition at the school. Four unique musical comedies featuring the talents of students will be held Tuesday, Nov. 22, at both 4 and 8 p.m.
Matinee tickets are $25 and $30 for the evening performance. The shows will be held at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, 153 Main St., Burlington.
Tickets available at flynnvt.org or 86-FLYNN. For more information, go to rmhsvt.org/stunt-nite.
