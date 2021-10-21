Rice Memorial High School presents Stunt Nite, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 3 and 8 p.m., at the Flynn Theatre, 153 Main St., Burlington.
Students present four unique musical comedies featuring the talents of Rice Memorial High School students, in what has been a school tradition for 91 years.
Tickets at flynntix.org and rmhsvt.org.
