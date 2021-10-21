Stunt Nite

Rice Memorial High School 2019 Stunt Nite junior class on stage at the Flynn Theatre.

 Photo by Steffen Parker, Rice Memorial High School

Rice Memorial High School presents Stunt Nite, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 3 and 8 p.m., at the Flynn Theatre, 153 Main St., Burlington.

Students present four unique musical comedies featuring the talents of Rice Memorial High School students, in what has been a school tradition for 91 years.

Tickets at flynntix.org and rmhsvt.org.

