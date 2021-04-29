Sixteen fourth graders at South Burlington’s Orchard School and four homeschoolers learned how to lend a hand for the land in partnership with the National Garden Club, the Burlington Garden Club and the U.S. Forestry Service “Smokey Bear/Woodsy Owl National Poster Contest.”
Students demonstrated through drawings of Woodsy Owl — celebrating a 50th anniversary this year — their understanding of basic environmental conservation principles.
The students worked with Orchard School art teacher Suzy Ely, along with several homeschoolers, to create art posters.
The students began the project by learning the many ways to be responsible in caring for the land through recycling, reusing, not littering and using resources wisely.
Burlington Garden Club first place co-winners were William and Peter Burkholder, whose work was sent to the state level.
The posters are being displayed at the University Mall during Earth month.
