The Vermont Wildlife Coalition, a sponsor of the annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art competition, opens an exhibit of student work and holds an awards ceremony on Friday, April 21, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
The “Give Wildlife a Voice” art competition showcases the artistic talents of students from across the state, with the aim of promoting conservation and appreciation for Vermont’s diverse wildlife species. The competition includes Vermont students grades seven to 12, and entries are judged on originality, technique and how well the artwork represents native wildlife species.
The art exhibit will be hung from April 21 to April 30 and feature a variety of artwork, including drawings, paintings and mixed media pieces. The awards ceremony will be held on April 21 where the top 10 winners will be announced.
There will also be a special award this year to memorialize and honor Chelsea Wing Sikora, a dedicated wildlife advocate and artist.
“It’s rewarding to see the creativity and passion that these young artists bring to their depictions of Vermont’s wildlife. We hope that this competition inspires more people to appreciate and protect our natural resources,” said Keisha Luce, executive director of the arts center.
For more information visit vtwildlifecoalition.org.
The competition is sponsored by the Vermont Wildlife Coalition, Vermont Wildlife Education Fund and the Highland Center for the Arts.
