The deadline to apply for the second annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art Contest is Friday, March 17.
The prize for first place is $1,000. Additionally, nine other cash awards go directly to the winning artists.
The contest is open to students in grades seven through 12 for two-dimensional art in any medium, depicting any species of Vermont wildlife. Exhibition of the top 40 works will be held in late April at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
Rules, information and online application form available at bit.ly/3y9wRsH.
The contest is sponsored by the Vermont Wildlife Coalition Education Fund and the Highland Center for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.