The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is presenting a multimedia program of classical music, jazz, poetry and visual art called “Music for Days Like This,” featuring artists representing the Black, Indigenous and people of color communities, composers, and creators from across the state, playing original compositions as well as time-honored favorites written by celebrated Black composers including Dorothy Rudd Moore, Florence Price, and Scott Joplin.
Reuben Jackson, known for presenting VPR’s Friday Night Jazz and curating the Smithsonian Institution’s Duke Ellington collection, will be presiding over a star-studded cast of characters, including former United States Poet Laureate Rita Dove, prominent composer, musician, and University of Vermont professor Ray Vega, as well as work by Middlebury professor and composer Matthew Evan Taylor and many more contemporary composers. Paintings by Vermont-based visual artists Crystal Stokes, Julio Desmont and Alan Blackwell will be featured throughout the concert.
Music for Days Like This is a unique offering in the homogenous world of composition and classical music, where work by older white male composers is more frequently performed. The concert features music exclusively by Black, female, or youth under 20-year-old, composers. Concert attendees may recognize more familiar compositions by composers such as Scott Joplin, alongside the premiere of two original pieces composed by Carlos Simon, 2021 Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner, and Ray Vega, seasoned composer, trumpet player, percussionist, and arranger who currently teaches jazz history and trumpet at the University of Vermont.
Vega’s piece, “Buscando Doña Juana Figueroa,” is named in honor of his maternal grandmother, who was born in 1912 in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
“We are all looking inward, we are all making meaning and taking stock of our lives,” said Vega, who like many of us spent much of the past year of almost forced introspection searching for parts of our identities by researching our ancestors. The composition, his first for string quartet, was “a welcome challenge” for the versatile performer, composer, and arranger, who grew up playing in the Brooklyn, New York jazz and salsa scenes. Vega, who moved to Vermont nearly two decades ago, was excited to collaborate with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra when approached by curator Matt LaRocca, and now quips that though he is a jazz enthusiast at heart, he now “has the bug” for string quartet composition.
The online concert is available to stream through April 3. For detailed instructions on how to purchase tickets and log in, visit: vso.org/event/music-for-days-like-this3/
In the spirit of community, the event features a pay-what-you-can model, with tickets beginning at $5, and closed captioning will be available for the spoken sections of the program.
