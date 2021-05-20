A livestreamed storytelling event will share personal stories around love of Vermont May 27.
The show is produced by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, which will be right off its two-day summit on the future of Vermont. Susanne Schmidt will host from 7-8 p.m.
A lineup of storytellers will talk about why they chose to make Vermont their home, including:
• Activist, basket weaver and Abenaki culture teacher Judy Dow of Essex Junction.
• Moth GrandSLAM winner, storyteller and mental health counselor Kevin Gallagher of Burlington
• Snelling Center president Mark Snelling of Starksboro.
• Storyteller and coordinator for the Vermont Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Rene Pellerin of Waterbury Center.
See futureofvermont.org/summit for details.
