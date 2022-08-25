Sticks & Stones last up for SoBu Nite Out

Sticks & Stones, above, brings SoBu Nite Out to an end for the summer, Thursday, Aug. 25, 5-8 p.m. The band plays pop dance music, classic rock and country rock cover songs.
Fronted by the Hayley Stone on vocals, Aaron Albee on bass, guitar virtuoso Brian Maple, Sam Averbuck on guitar and vocals and Troy Cyphers on drums and vocals. Besides the musical festivities at Veterans Memorial Park, food trucks will be on hand if you don’t feel like bringing a picnic. Dogs welcome on a leash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.