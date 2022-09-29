The Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired held Dancing with the Burlington Stars after a two-year hiatus on Sept. 11 at the Flynn Theatre in Burlington, selling more tickets and raising more money than ever before, organizers say.
The event featured local celebrities and dance professionals to help Vermonters who are blind or visually impaired to be more independent, cultivate adaptive skills and improve their quality of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.