Sing We Now Noel, a celebration of Christmas carols and seasonal songs, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in Saint Michael’s College Chapel.
William Tortolano, emeritus professor and college organist, will present the 62nd holiday concert with the classic two-manual, 14-stop Casavant pipe organ in the chapel. The program will cover a variety of musical compositions to encourage the audience to participate.
Among the compositions are carols from Austria, England, France, Portugal and American traditions, including “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” “Vermont’s Carol” and “We Three Kings.”
Jerry Proulx, a St. Michael’s graduate, will sing the famous Italian carol “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle.”
