Third graders in Amy Verrill’s class at South Burlington’s Orchard School entered a national art poster competition to celebrate Woodsy Owl and Smokey the Bear and one of them won!
The U.S. Forest Service and the National Garden Clubs gave students in grades one through five the opportunity to demonstrate through original drawings their understanding of wildfire prevention and basic environmental conservation principles.
“Only You Can Prevent Wildfires! Smokey Bear” is recognized internationally as the symbol for fire prevention. The original Smokey Bear appeared in 1944 and he celebrates his 77th anniversary this year. Smokey teaches children and adults to be careful with campfires, barbecues, trash fires and matches.
First place winner in both this year’s federated garden clubs of Vermont state competition and New England Garden Club competition is Trisha Jindal of South Burlington.
Joelyn Niggel, Burlington Garden Club’s youth coordinator, said this is a notable opportunity for the students to illustrate their appreciation for the need to protect the natural environment.
Contact Niggel at abarkazoo@hotmail.com by September for information on how to participate in the 2023 contest.
