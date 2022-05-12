Celebrate the first warm days of spring and the opportunity to get out in the city’s park for Kites in the Park, Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., in Veterans Memorial Park.
Bring your own kite or make one with South Burlington Recreation Department staff, who will provide all the materials to create a family kite. Color it, construct it and then fly it. The event is free.
