The South Burlington Public Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of nearly 50 paintings, drawings, prints and mixed-media works called “In the Garden,” which runs through August.
Curated by Jessica Manley of the South Burlington Public Art Committee, the show brings together five Vermont artists who are avid gardeners and nature enthusiasts: Gregg Blasdel, Kimberly Bombard, Sara Katz, Kate Longmaid and Dianne Shullenberger. From flowers, vegetables and “weeds” to pollinators and other garden wildlife, the exhibition immerses viewers in botanical explorations in a variety of media and scale.
Blasdel, a printmaker and mixed-media sculptor, is professor emeritus at Saint Michael’s College. He lives and has a studio in Burlington, along with his wife, Jennifer Koch, who is also an artist and frequent collaborator.
The exhibition features six of Blasdel’s aquatint etchings from a recent series.
Katz was born in South Jersey and grew up in Cabot on a vegetable farm with a greenhouse and nursery. Her work is influenced by her agricultural background, Japanese heritage and interest in the natural world.
She lives and paints in North Ferrisburgh on a homestead farm that she shares with her husband, landscape architect and artist H. Keith Wagner, their son and daughter. The exhibition features a brand-new series of her paintings.
Bombard, a Burlington-based artist, is a second-generation Vermonter whose mother immigrated to Vermont from Ireland. Her large-scale still life paintings of flowers represent the opposite of stillness; rather flowers grow and die in a short timeframe, making them the perfect symbols for life, death, love and beauty.
Shullenberger creates intimate fabric landscapes and still life works, sculptures and colored pencil drawings. A passionate outdoors woman, Shullenberger’s art reflects the places she loves. Her home and studio are in Jericho, though during the summers she can often be found working at her treehouse studio on the shores of Lake Michigan. The show exhibits a selection of different media.
Based in Shelburne, Longmaid specializes in contemporary portraiture, still life and landscapes. The exhibition showcases nine of her delightful still life works. Longmaid is drawn to subject matter that is ephemeral.
Captured in fleeting moments, her paintings reflect on the transient nature and beauty of life, inviting us into the present moment and reminding us of the ways nature can sustain, nurture and heal us.
The gallery, 180 Market St., is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, email gallery@southburlingtonvt.gov.
