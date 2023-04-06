The South Burlington Public Art Gallery is featuring a new exhibition titled “Vermont Vernacular,” paintings, mixed media works and photography by four regional artists, Linda Finkelstein of South Burlington, Kathleen Fleming of Charlotte, Susan Larkin of Isle La Motte and Phil Laughlin of Williston.
Finkelstein describes her art making as a “way to many places,” either quiet or exuberant. Her works are stories about her love for color and nature and her gratitude for life’s possibilities. After moving to Vermont nine years ago, she has found that the state’s natural beauty keeps her nourished and focused.
Fleming works in a contemporary style that often incorporates a playful use of color and composition. Natural elements play an important role regardless of whether she is painting a more representational image or in pure abstraction. The landscape of Vermont, with its colors, shapes and tones, is endlessly inspiring to her and provides an antidote to the chaos of the world.
Living among the islands of Lake Champlain, Larkin paints to record a daily narrative of her outdoor life, where, she says, she finds her most authentic self. Her work reflects the seasonal changes, weather, light and human impact on the landscape; it is a visual response to a set of ever-changing situations. In her most recent work, she focuses on simplifying and distilling the visual story, using shapes, color and fewer details to get closer to the essence of an idea, a moment in a day.
Laughlin attended the Worcester Museum Art School and moved to New York City after graduation to paint, but the need for employment pushed him to study applied arts and work in graphic design. Creatively, commercial design work wasn’t very fulfilling, but the city offered new ideas and world-class galleries and museums, and he passionately consumed it all.
In 1986, Laughlin moved with his family to Vermont where he discovered the rich subject matter that has inspired generations of New England artists, and he took up the practice of painting again. The landscape and vernacular architecture of the state feature prominently in his work.
The exhibition runs through May 30.
The Gallery, located at 180 Market St., open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, email gallery@southburlingtonvt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.