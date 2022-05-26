Elaine Greenfield of South Burlington will give a concert Friday, May 27, 7 p.m., at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry St., Burlington, to celebrate the release of her new recording, “Ravel Compared.”
The concert will be repeated Sunday, May 29, 3 p.m., at the Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St.
At the concerts Greenfield will share insights into her 8-year project, discuss Ravel, and play music from the recording.
The CD features 80 minutes of Ravel piano works, on two contrasting pianos: An 1893 Erard piano offers the sound one can imagine Ravel heard, while on the second disc, an Ivers and Pond grand piano reveals the same music with a modern 20th century sound for contrast.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3LypAah or at the door. All admission proceeds will be donated to the Vermont Food Bank. Recordings will be available for purchase at the concert.
All attendees must be vaccinated and wear masks at all times.
