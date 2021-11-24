After a two-year hiatus, South Burlington Friends of the Arts is planning its 2022 Spring Arts Gala, to be held Saturday, March 12, at Higher Ground.
“We’re just so excited to bring our young people and local professionals together to perform, exhibit and discuss their art and to celebrate their talents with our community,” said Patrick Leduc, the group’s chair.
With the goal of celebrating the arts, this event not only brings the community together, but raises funds for a needs-based scholarship for students pursuing arts after high school, he said.
Initiated by a small group of individuals in 2018, the annual event showcases a range of professionals in both the visual and performing arts, along with an equal number of high school students, in a casual yet sophisticated format.
“It’s the perfect opportunity for a great night out with your significant other, or to bring the whole family out to enjoy the arts for the evening,” Leduc said. “You’ll be able to experience and take in a variety of musical and spoken-word performances in addition to amazing local artwork that will just blow you away.”
The group is also looking for new members to help build out the program for this year’s gala.
“We’re looking for people who value the arts and can appreciate the ways in which they benefit our youth. If you have the potential to bring our community together in exciting ways, we’d love to welcome you to the team,” Heidi Klauber, another founding member of the group, said.
Interested members should email Leduc at pleducvt@gmail.com to get involved or to learn more.
