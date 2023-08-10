South Burlington library offers free park, museum passes

Looking to entertain family, friends or guests? Ever hear “what can we do?” or “we’re bored” around your house? The South Burlington Public Library may have answers that will satisfy everyone. The library has a lineup of passes to an array of local attractions that provide free or discounted admission.
Any South Burlington adult who holds a library card (free for the asking) can borrow these passes for a day, whether it is a state park day area, Echo Leahy Center or one of the other 10 passes, and experience a visit and family fun. Choose some dates and call the library (802-846-4140) to reserve a pass for pickup. The pass is usable for one day only and must be returned to the book drop before the library opens the following morning.
For details, go to southburlingtonlibrary.org. Here is the full list of available passes: Birds of Vermont Museum, Craftsbury Chamber Players, Echo, Ethan Allen Homestead Museum, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Rokeby Museum, Shelburne Farms, Shelburne Museum, Vermont History Museum, Vermont historic sites, Vermont Institute of Natural Science and Vermont state park day areas.
