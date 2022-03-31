On Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, 7 p.m., the South Burlington High School drama program hosts “One Acts 2022.”
“For the last month, a team of directors has been working with cast members and technical and creative teams to give students at the high school the space to learn and grow through the art of theater,” Gianna Morin, student council executive presiden, said.
The one-act plays include “The Unknown Part of the Ocean,” directed by Hanlan Paquin and Vivienne Fogarty; “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” directed by Morin and Marc-Andre Bethin; “Off Road” by Madeleine Magnant and Bella Guizler-Bonnilla; “All I really need to know I learned being in a Bad Play,” directed by Matthew Vigneau.
Admission is by donation.
