Vermont writer and performer Abby Paige presents her new play, “Les Filles du Quoi?”, June 16 to 26 at Montpelier City Hall.
Born and raised in South Burlington, playwright and actor Paige has lived in Canada for the past decade but returned to the Burlington area with her family post-pandemic.
With “Les Filles du Quoi?” at Lost Nation Theater, she has created a new autobiographical work investigating ancestry, identity and storytelling.
To do this, Paige portrays a host of different characters, from new mom to journalist, Jack Kerouac, a Ted Talker, and the ghost of an accused French-Canadian witch who has dreams of being a stand-up.
“Les Filles du Quoi?” has been in development for five years. In 2017, when Paige was in David Budbill’s “Judevine,” artistic directors Kim Bent and Kathleen Keenan coaxed her to share her budding project — at the time called “To All My Cousins.”
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays.
More at lostnationtheater.org
