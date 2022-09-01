The South Burlington Community Chorus is starting rehearsals for its winter concert scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17.
Well-known Vermont singer and choral director Erik Kronke is returning, along with pianist MaryJane Austin. The concert will feature a varied program of winter and holiday themed music.
Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Sept. 13, at South Burlington High School, and continue every Tuesday evening from 7-9 p.m.
The chorus is made up of a diverse group of people of all ages and backgrounds with just the common love of making music together and having fun doing so.
All singers will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, show proof of vaccination, and wear KN-95 or N-95 masks for rehearsals. A decision will be made regarding masking for the concert closer to the date. For additional information regarding travel or changes in reported cases of the virus, the chorus will be following its own guidelines. These will be made available upon request.
Online pre-registration is required. The first two weeks are free so why not give it a try? For additional information including cost, registration and concert program information, visit sbchorusvt.org or email sbcommunitychorus@gmail.com.
The South Burlington Community Chorus was founded in 1973 and is supported, in part, by the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department. It is dedicated to giving people the opportunity to sing in a community chorus. There are no auditions to join and no requirement that singers live in South Burlington.
Although the ability to read music isn’t required, singers must have the ability to match pitch and able to follow along with the written score. Some familiarity with choral singing or reading sheet music is recommended.
This is not a drop-in chorus so singers should be committed to attending weekly rehearsals. Singers are asked to pay dues and the cost of the music. Financial assistance is available.
