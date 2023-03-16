South Burlington City Hall Auditorium will host an all-ages night of fun on Friday, March 31, by comedian and ventriloquist Al Getler.
Featured in a range of newspapers and television programs as well as performing in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, Getler will play two shows, one at 6 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 each.
