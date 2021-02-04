Emily Bernard of South Burlington has been elected to a three-year term on the board of trustees at the Vermont Arts Council.
She joins four other inductees.
Bernard is the author of “Black is the Body: Stories from My Mother’s Time and Mine,” which was named a best book of 2019 by Kirkus Reviews and National Public Radio, and received the 2020 Los Angeles Times Christopher Isherwood Prize for autobiographical prose.
Her first book, “Remember Me to Harlem: The Letters of Langston Hughes and Carl Van Vechten,” was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. Her writing has appeared in O the Oprah Magazine, Harper’s, The New Republic, The New Yorker, Best American Essays, Best African American Essays and Best of Creative Nonfiction.
Bernard has received fellowships from the Ford Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the MacDowell Colony, the Vermont Arts Council and the W. E. B. Du Bois Institute at Harvard University.
She is also the Julian Lindsay Green and Gold Professor of English at the University of Vermont and a 2020 Andrew Carnegie Fellow.
